Dragon Ball: Age 1000 Game Is Officially Xenoverse 3

After lots of speculation, it seems like Bandai Namco’s next game in the Dragon Ball mythos is Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, once called “Age 1000” through rumors and internal leaks. Announced at the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 event, Xenoverse 3 is the sequel fans have been waiting for, but initial footage already shows a sharp departure from what players might expect. With a new world, characters, and events to explore, this action/RPG/adventure hybrid series has an exciting future.

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Age 1000 was the tentative title for the next game set in the Dragon Ball Z universe, announced earlier in 2026 through a vague initial teaser. This trailer featured a never-before-seen character, sporting an outfit close to Gohan’s Great Saiyaman superhero costume from the iconic manga/anime series. Also featuring the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan, the Age 1000 character’s Capsule Corp. logo only added to the mystery of what the game’s content might include.

Xenoverse 3’s First Trailer Shows Off A New Adventure Set Many Years After The End Of Dragon Ball Z

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

The announcement trailer begins by showing off a futuristic version of Tokyo, supposedly set 300 years after the final events of Dragon Ball Z. An upbeat montage of characters follows a new face exploring this city, in an art style similar to the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes movie. Fan-favorite figures like Piccolo can be seen too, along with someone who strangely resembles Bulma that will undoubtedly be important to the game’s story.

This game has heavy inspiration from Akira Toriyama’s original ideas and designs, likely using concepts on how to expand the Dragon Ball world following Xenoverse 2. Although the legendary author has passed away in recent years, his concepts seem to be alive and well in Xenoverse 3‘s initial direction. The character this trailer follows exemplifies this, transforming into a heroic costume to take care of an “incident” that takes place within the city. This new character, named “Bret,” seems to be getting training from Gamma 1, the android from the Super Hero movie.

Already, there are hints at customization options for Bret’s super suit, implying a deep RPG with plenty of personalization that fits the Xenoverse series. After the transformation, the trailer transitions into a traditional 3D gameplay cutscene, now featuring the white-haired character from the Age 1000 trailer too. These two partners or rivals then proceed to team-up to handle whatever incident they were sent out to face. The trailer ends with a first-person view at a personalized living space, before a crash encounter with the Bulma look-alike similar to how Goku and Bulma first met in the original Dragon Ball manga.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Is Set To Launch In 2027 On Several Systems

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

The release window for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is 2027, meaning it will take some time to launch into players’ hands. Thankfully, this means that there will likely be other events that show off more of the game ahead of time, such as a gameplay or systems trailer. Now that the Age 1000 title has been revealed as Xenoverse 3, the gloves are off to start feeding fans more information about how the game plays, its unique story details, and more.

Explanations behind the future Bulma look-alike design and the backgrounds on the two characters shown in the announcement trailer are things players can look forward to in 2026. When the game launches next year, it will be across nearly every current system, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. So far, no Nintendo Switch 2 version has been mentioned yet, but that could change before the 2027 release window.

While there are still many mysteries to solve, the return of this acclaimed RPG series is great for Dragon Ball Z fans everywhere. With new DLC content coming to other Dragon Ball games as well, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 could mark the start of a new era for titles adapting the beloved works of the late Akira Toriyama.

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