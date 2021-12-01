Fortnite Officially Reveals Jordan Collab With New Jumpman Zone

After leaking just yesterday, Fortnite has today officially announced its new collaboration with Jordan, which is the iconic clothing and sneaker brand associated with basketball superstar Michael Jordan. While this crossover between the two mainly brings about a number of new cosmetic items that players can now purchase, a new location known as the Jumpman Zone has also been added to Fortnite for a limited time.

Starting later today at 7:00pm EDT/4:00pm PDT, this Jumpman Zone area in Fortnite will open up to players. This locale will largely allow players to compete in a scavenger hunt where they’ll look to track down the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” sneakers, which are set to be released later this month by Jordan. After completing this task, you’ll then be able to check out a number of different areas which includes a museum, a video room, and even a basketball court. Best of all, the basketball courts will even allow players to actually shoot around and play with friends.

https://twitter.com/fortnitegame/status/1466060693652844546?s=21

When it comes to the cosmetic items that are coming to Fortnite as part of this event, all of the new gear in the game is based meant to match with the Cool Grey sneakers. Upon completing more challenges, players can unlock the Playmaker and Crossover outfits in their base form. If you complete 10 challenges, you’ll then unlock the MVP and Downtown versions of these outfits, which are bright silver in color. Lastly, by completing 12 challenges, you’ll unlock the “Deep in the Paint” spray and a new Hall of Fame room that you can visit.

As a whole, this Jumpman Zone is set to remain in Fortnite until December 11. In the more near term, though, Fortnite Chapter 2 is actually poised to come to an end in just a few short days on December 4. Epic Games still hasn’t said what players should expect from Chapter 3, but we should learn more in the coming days.

How do you feel about this new collaboration between Jordan and Fortnite? Are you going to try to pick up all of this new gear for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.