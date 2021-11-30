Fortnite Leak Reveals New Crossover With Jordan Brand

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that the world-renowned battle royale game is soon going to be collaborating with one of the biggest fashion brands around. Specifically, that brand happens to be Jordan, which is the sneaker and athletic-wear brand named after the iconic basketball player Michael Jordan. While Fortnite has done crossovers of this type in the past, this latest collab is one that should actually coincide with a major release from Jordan that is taking place this coming weekend.

On social media today, new leaked images from this crossover between Fortnite and Jordan started to emerge. Specifically, this collab is going to center around the release of the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey sneaker, which is set to launch next week on December 11. As such, the Cool Grey 11 itself will be coming into Fortnite to go along with a number of other cosmetic items that feature the “Jumpman” logo that Jordan has been known for over the years.

'Fortnite' and Jordan Brand to Celebrate Return of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" With New Outfits and Cosmetics pic.twitter.com/LErRSBIT1b — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 30, 2021

As a whole, this leak collaboration with Jordan and Fortnite isn’t all that shocking given that we had started to hear murmurs about it a few weeks back. Within the code of Fortnite earlier this month, some dataminers found that the Cool Grey 11 was set to be coming to the game at some point in time. However, what we had yet to see was what the full parameters of this collab would end up looking like. And while that technically remains true at this point in time, these newly leaked images give us a much better idea of what to expect.

At this point in time, we still don’t know when these new Jordan-related items may be coming to Fortnite, but it will likely transpire in the coming days before Chapter 2 ends on December 4. With this in mind, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

What do you think about Fortnite and Jordan Brand working together with one another in this manner? Are you going to pick up any of this new gear for yourself in the game? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section down below.