Fortnite’s Free Juice WRLD Skin Is Live, Here’s How to Get It

To close out Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, Epic Games is giving all players a free skin based on hip-hop artist Juice WRLD. At the start of Chapter 2 Remix, Epic revealed that it would be wrapping up this shortened season with an event centered entirely around Juice WRLD on November 30th. In the lead-up to the event, though, Epic has opted to hand out a free Juice WRLD skin that players will be able to use in perpetuity.

If you’re looking to obtain this Juice WRLD skin for yourself in Fortnite, here’s everything you need to know about its release:

How to Claim Juice WRLD Skin in Fortnite

Epic is handing out this Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite in a pretty odd manner this time around. The promotion technically begins today, November 25th, and will last until November 30th. All players who log in to Fortnite like normal over this span of time will then be able to unlock the Juice WRLD skin for themselves and will eventually find it in their Locker.

What’s bizarre about this giveaway, though, is that you can’t unlock the Juice WRLD Fortnite skin on the same day that you log in. Epic says that the skin will be granted to players the day after they log in to receive it. So if you’re logging in today, November 25th, the Juice WRLD skin should then become available for use tomorrow, November 26th, at the earliest. It hasn’t been clarified if this will take a full 24 hours to become accessible or if it will instead simply become unlocked upon the next daily Fortnite reset. Either way, we’ll find out relatively soon.

What’s Included in the Juice WRLD Bundle

As for the Juice WRLD skin itself, it’s part of a larger bundle that Epic will be giving to Fortnite players who log in this week. This set, dubbed the “Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit”, features a cel-shaded skin modeled after Juice WRLD. This cel-shaded style is one that Epic has been doing a lot more of lately and was most prominently seen with the Deadpool and Wolverine outfits that arrived in the Item Shop earlier in 2024.

Outside of the Juice WRLD skin, Epic is also throwing in three additional items that players will be able to use in Fortnite. Here’s everything included in the Slayer Juice WRLD set:

Slayer Juice WRLD skin

999 Knives Pickaxe

999 Knives Back Bling

Juice WRLD Loading Screen

Additional Juice WRLD Skins Coming Soon

While this Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit in Fortnite is finally becoming available today, it won’t be the only one tied to the artists appearing this week. Presumably releasing on November 27th, another Juice WRLD line of cosmetics will be appearing in the Fortnite Item Shop. These skins and accessories won’t be free, however, and will instead cost V-Bucks in order to obtain.

Pricing details for these Juice WRLD cosmetics have yet to come about via Epic, but we’ll know more quite soon.