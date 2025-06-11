Fortnite Reportedly Dropping King of the Hill and Bob’s Burgers Collabs Soon

Gather your aprons, burger spatulas, propane, and propane accessories because Fortnite is supposedly dropping some huge collabs soon including Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and The Cleveland Show. Some of the latest details on Fortnite have leaked through that a few of TV’s most iconic cartoon dads will be making their way into Fortnite for Chapter 6, Season 3. Reinforcing those leaks of TV cartoon dads coming to Fortnite, the official accounts for the game have confirmed that at least one of these crossovers is indeed on the way.

The news was leaked on June 7th, 2025, from the Twitter account @ShiinaBR, an account dedicated to the latest Fortnite News and leaks. The Twitter post revealed that these new characters will be coming to Fortnite as part of a partnership with FOX for a special Father’s Day collaboration.

After that, ShiinaBR indicated that these new Fortnite skins for King of the Hill, Bob’s Burgers, and The Cleveland Show should be arriving as soon as this Friday which is a bit earlier than the suspected Father’s Day release window for the skins. Shortly after Fortnite-focused Twitter accounts got ahold of the news, Fortnite itself teased the King of the Hill collab with a close-up shot of one of the show’s best in-house jokes.

Did we get it right? pic.twitter.com/TDI5BWFD6P — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 11, 2025

Fans of Fortnite have already been reacting quite positively on Twitter to the news with excitement to serve up chaos with a side of burgers, or even that this collaboration is better than the recent season collaboration with Star Wars. Whether some of FOX’s other most famous cartoon dads, like Homer Simpson or Peter Griffin, make it into Fortnite for this Father’s Day collaboration is still unknown, fans remain hopeful that they too will be part of this update.

The timing of the collaboration is also quite advantageous to King of the Hill. The Father’s Day drop of Hank Hill in Fortnite is coming potentially just two short weeks before the reboot series by Mike Judge, which is dropping on Hulu on August 4th, 2025. This new season is expected to be ten episodes. And in a rare stint within cartoons, the passage of time will be acknowledged with a grown-up Bobby Hill, an aged Peggy Hill, and an aged Hank Hill. The return of this beloved cartoon comes 15 years after the show ended, so it makes sense to time the Fortnite collab near this revival.