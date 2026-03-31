Nintendo Players Need to Try This Xbox Game Releasing on Switch 2 Today

Collaborations between Xbox and the Nintendo Switch 2 are only growing, with a new title once only released to Microsoft’s console and PC now being added to Nintendo’s library. Released last year, this game was one of the best action-adventure projects available on Xbox Game Pass, representing a truly unique setting for players to dive into. Now, Switch 2 users have the same opportunity to try this game, with the handheld console’s upgrades making it easy to play the former exclusive on the go.

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Ever since the Switch 2 started introducing upgrades to original Nintendo Switch games, its hardware has allowed for modern titles to be ported to the console with better results. Between new Metroid and Pokemon games, Nintendo is adding popular games onto the platform, including some of the biggest titles from recent memory, like Cyberpunk 2077 or Hades 2. This upcoming release planned for March 31, 2026, is another in a long list of Nintendo enriching its Switch 2 catalog, which is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

South Of Midnight Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary As It Arrives To The Switch 2

Originally released on April 8, 2025, South of Midnight hits is 1-Year Anniversary only a few days after it arrives on the Nintendo Switch 2 at the end of March 2026. This game is a gem of artistry, using stop-motion animation for gorgeous cutscenes that capture a unique aesthetic of American Deep South folklore throughout a detailed, authentic adventure. As the character Hazel, this game explores cultural history in a way few games do, in a dark modern fantasy brought to life through impressive art direction.

This game follows Hazel as her home town is threatened by disaster, and her journey to become a Weaver of magic to fix her world. By traveling throughout a landscape steeped in rich history from the past, Hazel learns how to mend broken bonds through her magic, healing and subduing vengeful spirits who have connections to Deep South folktales. Uncovering the secrets of Hazel’s family history also help the story shine, with deep emotional moments across a 10-15 hour adventure.

In many ways, South of Midnight plays like a classic platformer or action-adventure title. Almost like Jak & Daxter or Horizon: Zero Dawn, many aspects of the levels you visit hold secrets and collectibles you can only reach by unlocking specific powers, adding some replayability to areas you travel through. Similarly, the combat systems in this game are simplistic, but deeper than you may expect as you gain new skills. Exploration and combat balance each other out, crafting a balanced experience that doesn’t overstay its welcome.

The Unique Artistry Of This Game Makes It Unlike Almost Every Other Action-Adventure Title

Hazel meeting Catfish for the first time.

The Southern gothic style of South of Midnight crafts huge swamps, sun-tinted wetlands, and moonlit bayou landscapes that are animated beautifully within every frame. Large mythical creatures are not all enemies, as they represent creatures of great knowledge to help you weave magic in more precise ways. The decayed location of Prospero has both nature and ruins of the past, crafting a very specific vibe of Americana that few games have ever adapted before.

The haunting beauty of this game’s adventure extends to its excellent soundtrack. The atmosphere of different levels is accentuated with music that originated from the culture that South of Midnight represents. The sounds of the Deep South are integral to its folklore, as well as the themes of the game itself. With ideas about untangling the “knots” of negative human emotions from the spirits in Prospero haunted by tragic pasts, Hazel’s weaving is presented wonderfully through hand crafted stop motion clay visuals.

Excellent Exploration Of Deep South Mythos Combines With Agile Gameplay Steeped In Fascinating Folklore

The gameplay of South of Midnight is as fluid as its animation, with Hazel being able to double jump, wall run, and glide through the air to explore new areas. Hazel can also call upon “Echoes” to summon objects from the past, opening up more secret locations within levels for you to discover. Environmental hazards adds a suitable level of problem-solving to exploration, rewarding curious players with upgrades like health bonuses, new abilities, or other skill improvements.

Combat is somewhat straightforward in this title, similar to Devil May Cry in how it handles enemy groups and bosses. Much like the best action games out there, South of Midnight has Hazel face enemies in groups within certain parts of a level, which prevent progression until they are beaten. The highlight of combat, though, has to be the bosses and the creatures of folktale stories they represent. Between spells with various cooldowns, two hook weapons, and additional combat tricks to distract enemies, combat has enough depth to feel engaging as you unlock new features.

Acrobatic combat also leads to sincere character moments between Hazel and the creatures she fights. After defeating a major boss, Hazel “bottles” up their bad memories, helping them move on and resolving their past traumas. The level of empathy and deep care for its inspirations make South of Midnight a short, but very sweet experience that Nintendo Switch 2 players may want to try.

Will you be playing South of Midnight when it releases for the Switch 2? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!