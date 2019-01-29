‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals New Marshmello Event On The Way, Including an In-Game Concert

0A new update is now live in Epic Games’ Fortnite and that means the dataminers are out to play to see what else is on the horizon. The latest batch of leaks actually dives deeper into a leak that first debuted last month, though now we have images, animations, and more files to support the coming content.

We’ve got a challenge list, animations, new skins, and more that await dedicated Battle Royale fans. Let’s dive right in to see what’s been found:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Beachball for at the Festivus Event!

A marshmello BeachBall… lmao pic.twitter.com/MvhROdjWu4 — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 29, 2019

This will be the Stage for the Event most likely if we look at how it looks.

The location for the stage will be at the soccer pitch in Pleasant Park. (Check the name) pic.twitter.com/I5rAt4jQst — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 29, 2019

Animations for the FESTIVUS Event! Part 2! pic.twitter.com/8QFdOLL50K — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 29, 2019

Animations for the Festivus Event! PART 1! pic.twitter.com/KYoY9gxR7y — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 29, 2019

Marshmellow Event Sounds pic.twitter.com/BiruAGgFCJ — s1l0x – Fortnite Leaks & News (@s1l0x) January 29, 2019

FILES REGARDING THE FESTIVUS EVENT!

,Marshmello? pic.twitter.com/X2bO53p52r — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) January 29, 2019

And then we’ve got the skins themselves:

Here is a higher quality image://t.co/qaLF9gL3o6 //t.co/RN9CsgDBFS — s1l0x – Fortnite Leaks & News (@s1l0x) January 29, 2019

From all of the information gathered, it looks like there will be a new skin, a new pickaxe, and a new spray, as well as new emotes and new challenges for players to take on. That’s one thing that’s been pretty hot for Fortnite lately: Challenges. From the snow event that happened recently, to the previous Fortnitemares — there hasn’t been a shortage of things to do for those looking for more than simple Battle Royale.

What do you hope to see next from the team over at Epic Games? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!