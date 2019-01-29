Gaming

‘Fortnite’ Leak Reveals New Marshmello Event On The Way, Including an In-Game Concert

0A new update is now live in Epic Games’ Fortnite and that means the dataminers are out to play to see what else is on the horizon. The latest batch of leaks actually dives deeper into a leak that first debuted last month, though now we have images, animations, and more files to support the coming content.

We’ve got a challenge list, animations, new skins, and more that await dedicated Battle Royale fans. Let’s dive right in to see what’s been found:

And then we’ve got the skins themselves:

From all of the information gathered, it looks like there will be a new skin, a new pickaxe, and a new spray, as well as new emotes and new challenges for players to take on. That’s one thing that’s been pretty hot for Fortnite lately: Challenges. From the snow event that happened recently, to the previous Fortnitemares — there hasn’t been a shortage of things to do for those looking for more than simple Battle Royale.

What do you hope to see next from the team over at Epic Games? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

