Fortnite Leak Hints at Master Chief Release Date, Special Halo LTM

Over the last week, rumors have been buzzing that Master Chief from Microsoft's Halo franchise might be the next guest character to appear in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Microsoft and Epic Games have remained quiet about the rumor thus far, but that hasn't stopped potential leaks from coming out. The latest comes from the @FNBRUnreleased Twitter account. If their sources are to be believed, Master Chief will arrive in Fortnite's 15.10 update, alongside an all-new Limited Time Mode which will be a recreation of the Halo 2 Coagulation map. The account is quick to point out that the release date could change, however.

The Halo LTM will be an exact replica of this map! pic.twitter.com/Ujq8poEHVk — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) December 9, 2020

As with any rumor, fans should take this one with a grain of salt. From everything that has been revealed thus far, it certainly seems like Master Chief is a safe bet for Fortnite, but until Epic Games and Microsoft make it official, fans will just have to wait and see what happens. With the recent addition of Kratos to Fortnite, it seems quite plausible that Master Chief could also join the game soon. While Kratos is wholly owned by Sony, the character can be played on Microsoft and Nintendo platforms. As such, Fortnite fans should expect Master Chief to be the same. For fans playing on platforms like Switch or PS4, it might be a bit unusual to play as the Halo star!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 kicked off last week. This season focuses on the greatest hunters throughout the various realities. The Mandalorian star Din Djarin was the only licensed character to appear when the new season launched, but Kratos appeared shortly after. Clearly, a number of hunters will be added from various other licenses over the coming weeks. Exactly when fans can expect to see Master Chief join those ranks is anyone's guess, but it certainly seems like the rumors surrounding that appearance are starting to take shape.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you hoping to see Master Chief appear in Fortnite? What additional skins would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!