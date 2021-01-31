Fortnite Leak Reveals Possible Major Change to Cars

✖

A new Fortnite leak has seemingly revealed that developer Epic Games isn't working on attachments and modifications for just weapons; car mods and attachments are apparently in the works as well. This news would appear to be in line with previous leaks about a mounted turret vehicle, for example, and indicates that players can likely expect to see a wide variety of different bonuses and the like related to cars in the near future.

According to regular Fortnite leaker and dataminer HYPEX, there are various tiers of different car attachments being worked on by the developer. This could ultimately look like different mods that trigger when driving on dirt, grass, and so on. What, exactly, that looks like in practice remains to be seen, but HYPEX is rarely totally off the mark. Drivable cars were introduced in an update late last year, and a major update to how they function within the video game isn't exactly totally unexpected given the impact they can have.

Apparently Epic isn't working on weapons mods/attachments only, there will also be cars attachments such as new tiers that have different behaviors for Dirt, Grass & Road & hard to get popped, also other car attachments like Mounted Guns.. Will update you later if there's more! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 25, 2021

Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

