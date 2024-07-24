Latest Fortnite Leaks Claim Gwenpool Skin is Coming Soon

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is quickly approaching. With that, leaks for new skins have been flying fast and loose. Recently, leakers found evidence of a new Doctor Doom skin, which makes sense if the previous leaks about Chapter 5 Season 4 being Marvel-themed are true. Now, a new leak has started to make the rounds adding even more fuel to the fire for the Marvel theme. It looks like Gwenpool might be joining Fortnite as part of an upcoming drop that also features the stars from Deadpool & Wolverine. If true, Chapter 5 Season 4 in Fortnite is going to be a blast for Marvel fans.

As with every leak, you’ll want to take this with a grain of salt. The original rumor was posted by SamLeakss and then corroborated by Hypex on Twitter. Both accounts have become trusted names within the Fortnite community, so this leak is likely legitimate. That said, they have had a few misses in the past, so it’s better to come with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it’s also worth noting that the leakers have found a high-quality image file of what looks to be Gwenpool’s mask in Fortnite‘s backend files. Of course, it’s possible the mask could be from another character, but looking at the in-game mask and comparing it to Gwenpool’s costume, it’s hard to imagine it being anyone else. Plus, with how much Marvel-themed content is coming over the next few months, it’s fair to assume that developer Epic Game is going to be digging deep into the comic universe’s library of characters. With new Deadpool and Wolverine costumes also on the way, adding Gwenpool would be a smart way to give Spider-Man fans some love.

Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to see all of this Marvel content added to Fortnite. Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to launch on August 16th. Of course, there will likely be a substantial chunk of downtime that day before players can get into the battle royale, but it should be ready to jump into by that weekend. If Epic delivers on the promise of the Marvel-themed update with new skins and potentially a new Galactus event, it’ll be worth the wait.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile, and PC platforms.