Fortnite Leak Claims Weapon X Skin from X-Men Is Coming Soon

Over the last several years, developer Epic Games has become the king of crossovers with its hit battle royale Fortnite. The game has featured everything from Star Wars to Dragon Ball Z and new collaborations seem to hit every few weeks. One fan-favorite source of crossover content for Fortnite has been the Marvel Universe. Fans have been treated to skins of everyone under the Marvel sun, including several skins for X-Men characters. A recent leak claims that a new X-Men-themed skin is coming early next month. This time around, the crossover features the Weapon X version of Wolverine along with several other items.

This leak comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. Over the last few years, they have become one of the go-to sources for leaks within the Fortnite community and rarely get anything wrong. That said, you'll still want to take this information with a hefty grain of salt. While Shiina and several other leakers seem to think this is legit, plans can change at the drop of a hat.

Essentially, the leak going around is that Weapon X is coming to the Fortnite shop around July 5th. Another leaker named Hypex claims that Weapon X will go into the item shop from July 2nd to the 5th, but Shiina's info seems a little more open to changes in the Fortnite calendar. Either way, the Weapon X content should be in Fortnite early next month.

We don't know exactly what's coming with the Weapon X skin, but it should feature a Wolverine Weapon X skin, at the very least. Shiina says five other items are coming with the set, which likely means emotes, back bling, and similar items. This will be the third version of Wolverine to launch in Fortnite. Previously, players could pick up his classic Marvel 616 skin and his Wolverine Zero variant.

What's intriguing about this drop is that recent leaks claimed that Fortnite is also getting a crossover with X-Men '97. That was pushed back (and potentially axed) last month. With this new Weapon X skin, we might be waiting quite a while before Wolverine gets his X-Men '97 skin in Fortnite. That said, there are rumors about Chapter 5 Season 4 being Marvel-themed, but Epic hasn't confirmed that info.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.