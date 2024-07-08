New Fortnite Rumor Suggests Deadpool & Wolverine Crossover Is Coming

Recently, a rumor started to make the rounds that Fortnite is getting a new Weapon X crossover this month. That rumor turned out to be true when the classic Marvel character dropped into the battle royale on July 2nd. Today, another rumor has kicked off, claiming that Weapon X might not be the only X-Men adjacent content coming to Fortnite over the next few weeks. Unlike the last leak, this isn’t based on backend info. Instead, the rumor about content from Deadpool & Wolverine comes from a press tour that actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been on while hyping up the film’s July 26th release date.

ShiinaBR on Twitter is the source for this new Fortnite rumor. Over the last several years, Shiina has become one of the community’s go-to sources for leaks and rumors. In fact, they were one of the accounts that posted the Weapon X leak a few weeks ago. That said, you’ll still want to take this with a huge grain of salt. Remember, this isn’t a leak with relatively concrete information backing it up. Instead, it’s a rumor based on what Reynolds and Jackman have been up to on the press circuit.

Essentially, the rumor here is that the two Deadpool & Wolverine leads have been meeting with various Fortnite content creators while working the film’s press tour. That doesn’t necessarily mean Fortnite is getting crossover content featuring the two actors, but it does make it likely that something is brewing here. After all, developer Epic Games has shown a willingness to work with the Marvel brand, so why wouldn’t it want to capitalize on the hype around the film? Hopefully, we’ll learn if there’s anything to this rumor in the next week or so.

Even if the Deadpool & Wolverine rumor turns out to be nothing, there is plenty to do in Fortnite. As mentioned, the team just added a Weapon X skin to the game, and Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean drops on July 19th. Chapter 5, Season 4 launches on August 16th, and the big rumor around the next season is that it will be heavily Marvel-themed, potentially even bringing back Galactus for another appearance in the battle royale. On the movie front, don’t forget to check out Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. The third film in the Deadpool series brings the fan-favorite mercenary to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to team up with Wolverine.