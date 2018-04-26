‘Fortnite’: Meteors Crashing Into Island, Superheroes May Be Coming

It’s finally happening! For weeks we’ve been wondering when the infamous Fortnite meteor would be making its debut, and not long ago we noticed that multiple meteors were streaking across the sky. Now, players are shocked to see that meteors have broken through the atmosphere and are beginning to impact the island.

Check out this video, where you can see multiple meteors hitting the ground and exploding:

This means that update 3.6 was not only about fixing bugs and adding weapons, it was also about ushering in the end of the world! As Season 3 comes to a close, and Season 4 looms ever closer, we’re wondering if EPIC will actually go through with destroying Tilted Towers, which is what everyone is expecting to happen.

Fortnite Intel has also found this replay clip from Reddit user KaiserCrowz, which shows a meteor hitting in much greater detail. If you look closely, you can actually see that the meteor does have an impact on the environment; it destroys part of a fence. Would it be possible for a meteor to crash into someone’s fort and take it out? We’d love to see that happen, honestly.

For now, Tilted Towers is still standing, and Fortnite players are still waiting to see what the meteors streaking across the Battle Royale map actually mean. We’ve been waiting for a meteor to finally break through the atmosphere and come crashing down into Tilted Towers, but what if the meteor isn’t actually bringing destruction? What if the meteor isn’t a sign of doom, but the sign of our coming salvation? What if that burning light isn’t a rock at all, but a person? What if it’s a superhero?

Battle. Adapt. Win. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/dLDnEXw8u0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2018

This latest teaser has everyone opening their minds about what the infamous Fortnite meteor could really mean for the future of the game. I have a feeling that these meteors may be ushering in a new theme for Season 4 if Fortnite Battle Royale, which could see the introduction of superhero outfits, and superhero-themed harvesters and gliders.