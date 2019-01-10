Wholesome ‘Fortnite’ Moment Gets Cut Short by a Plane

Two Fortnite players shared a brief moment of peace in a match until that meeting was ruined by a malicious X-4 Stormwing pilot.

In the video below shared by a Fortnite player to the game’s most active subreddit, pac9383 showed an encounter with a player who seemed to be a new competitor. When the other player was first encountered, the opponent seemed to only have a pickaxe at their disposal. The two players even exchanged some emotes back and forth as a sign of good faith, though the first player did open with one of the game’s biggest taunts. Instead of blasting the opponent with one of their three guns, the player the video’s perspective is taken from dropped a weapon for them to pick up.

But the player never got a chance to pick up that gun since another player swooped down in a plane and ran them right over. Whether that player was actually new or not, they got a lesson in Fortnite that day.

If you look closely at the kill feed after the player was eliminated, you’ll notice that the person who did the deed with the plane was part of the helpful player’s squad. It might’ve been an elaborate setup for a dramatic plane finish or the player who dropped the gun might’ve been preparing to blast the opponent with a shotgun anyway, but it still created a funny, clip-worthy elimination.

The funny Fortnite play was made possible by the addition of the new X-4 Stormwing plane which was added at the start of Season 7, but that plane’s been adjusted as of late to make it slightly less effective when trying to take down opponents. It can still run other players over just fine, but a round of nerfs that were recently released for the plane nerfed its weapon accuracy, spawn rates, knockback power, and made it so that the plane takes more damage when it’s crashing into and through players’ structures. The specifics of those patch notes can all be seen here.

Fortnite’s latest update also did much more than simply nerfing the planes with Epic Games releasing an in-depth list of changes on Tuesday.