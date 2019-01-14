‘Fortnite’ Was Europe’s Most-Played Nintendo Switch Game in 2018

The Nintendo Switch had some huge exclusives in 2018, but it was Epic Games’ Fortnite that dominated players’ attention in Europe with the game reigning as the most-played game last year.

Nintendo shared a list of games that players spent the most time in during 2018 which showed Fortnite at the top of the list. Shared through the Nintendo Switch‘s in-console news feature and reported on by Nintendo Everything, the rest of the list is comprised largely of Nintendo’s exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. The remainder of the top five games outside of Fortnite all came from Nintendo, each of those games and the rest of the list found below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fortnite The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Odyssey Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Minecraft Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee Xenoblade Chronicles 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Rocket League Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Pokemon Quest Stardew Valley Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Octopath Traveler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Paladins Super Mario Party Mario Tennis Aces

Fortnite didn’t release until June 2018 as well, so other games had a head start on it but still didn’t manage to beat it. It is a free-to-play game though while most of the other titles on the list cost the full $60 price for a new game or less, so it’s not hard to imagine it would be so high up. It’s the only console version of Fortnite that can be played on-the-go, so it was and is an attractive option for people who want portable gaming options but prefer the console experience as opposed to playing mobile games.

While Fortnite released later in the game and still made its way onto the list, it’s also worth noticing that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate not only ranked among the most-played games but did so a few spots above other titles. Despite being released in December 2018, the game managed to take the No. 18 spot above Paladins, Super Mario Party, and Mario Tennis Aces.

Fortnite is now available for free on the Nintendo Switch as well as the other platforms it’s been released for.