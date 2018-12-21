‘Fortnite’ Mysterious Dragon Eggs Found

Fortnite season 7 is in its third week and Epic Games is only just getting started with what weirdness the battle royale game has coming to it. With the snow-capped hills and the fun 14 Days of Fortnite challenge going on now, the dataminers out there are having a field day with trying to find out what secrets the game’s files are hiding. In this case, it looks like something to do with dragons is on the way – which is perfect with the final season of Game of Thrones slated for the new year.

According to a recent leak, there’s a mysterious dragon egg hiding under the Polar Peak castle:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The leaked egg should appear at Polar Peak Castle. pic.twitter.com/swFm0jLaCR — Sr DraBx (@srdrabx) December 18, 2018

But people are now starting to actually find them, as seen in the video above. The above YouTuber was able to glitch his way into the the castle’s depths where he found the group of dragon eggs nestled in the snow near what appears to be jail cells. From the looks of it, these eggs are ready to hatch …

Some are speculating that this will have something to do with the now-vaulted Infinity Blade. Since Epic Games pulled the mobile game from the store, it looks like they might be looking to recreate some of that fantasy within their other huge hit: Fortnite.

Could we be seeing a giant dragon terrorizing the map soon? What do you hope the dragon eggs mean for the future of the game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy with all of your cool theories for the season ahead!