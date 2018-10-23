‘Fortnite’ Is Testing a New Glider Feature

Epic Games announced that Fortnite players will be able to test a new feature soon where they can re-deploy their gliders when at a certain height.

Sharing news of the feature test on Twitter and through a new blog post, Epic Games said that the glider re-deploy mechanic will be added in the v6.20 update to allow players to safely float down to the ground and cross the map quicker. The feature only works form a certain height though, so taking fall damage or not deploying the glider properly are to outcomes to watch out for.

“In the v6.20 update, we’ll be adding the glider re-deploy mechanic from Soaring 50’s into all game modes,” Epic Games’ announcement said. “You’ll be able to hop into a Solo, Duo or Squad match as per usual, but now you will be able to re-deploy your glider when you are at least three stories high.”

Epic Games said that the purpose of the test is to see how a “singular mobility mechanic that all players can use will affect regular gameplay.” The announcement said that the test is planned for this week within the v6.20 update, but it didn’t specify how long the feature would be testable for players across the different game modes.

If the feature looks familiar, it’s because it’s pulled right from the Soaring 50’s game mode. When that game mode was first added as a Limited Time Mode back in the v5.21 update, the “extra emphasis on mobility” that was part of the game mode brought about the glider re-deploy feature.

We’re testing out a change for re-deploying your glider! Check out the blog for more info: //t.co/xPkVT13KAA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 23, 2018

“This mode is a twist on the traditional 50 vs 50 mode, featuring an extra emphasis on mobility,” the description of the high-mobility game mode said. “Gliders can be re-deployed when falling from large heights. Additional Impulse Grenades, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads will be spawned throughout the map. Jump in and soar to new heights!”

The fact that the feature will be tested in normal games doesn’t mean that it’s guaranteed to stay as Epic Games could decide to take it away or postpone its full release for more testing. It seems like a fairly straightforward mechanic that many players are likely already familiar with, though, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it become a permanent fixture in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s glider re-deploy mechanic will be testable sometime this week within the v6.20 update.