Fortnite: New Hero Outfit Lets Players Harness Their Inner Indiana Jones

Most Fortnite players by now know that the new update is live for the popular online title from Epic Games, mostly because when jetpacks are involved – everyone is going to start talking! For the title’s Save the World mode, a new hero outfit has been unveiled and as a die-hard Indiana Jones fan – can we just talk about this for a moment?

Epic Games describes her as, “Pursue the unknown! Explore every corner of the map with this new hero” Archaelo Jess. Come on, that’s deliberate! She’s only available for Save the World, the original mode that was available for Fortnite before Battle Royale completely boosted their gaming presence. From her accessories, the coat – even the smirk! There’s no way that the infamous Indiana Jones wasn’t the major inspiration behind the latest look.

Their Save the World mode is very different than the PvP atmosphere that Battle Royale offers. It’s a co-op experience that offers an actual story. It can be played solo, or with friends, and offers more depth to the world of Fortnite outside of competing for that Victory Royale.

How it works is a player will team up with three others to combat AI-controlled enemies – these are called husks – as missions are completed and locations are defended. Players are tasked with seeking out survivors, building incredible fortifications, while also being on constant guard to protect your people. The map is also randomly generated, which makes for a more immersive challenge while players take on what are essentially zombies.

It’s a pretty fun mode! It’s not free, like Battle Royale, so it’s often overlooked but it does offer a fun experience! For those looking to get in on the Save the World action, you can learn more – and buy it – right here from the official Epic Games website!

In other Fortnite news, don't forget that the week 4 challenges are now live! From braving the center of not one but THREE storm circles, to finding that hidden space between an ice cream truck, this week's challenges offer yet another reason to get back in the game and fight for that Victory Royale!