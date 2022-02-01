Fortnite Reveals New Marshmello Skins

Epic Games has expanded Fortnite’s collection of Marshmello skins as of this week with the evolution of the “Melloverse” as it’s been called. This means that several new cosmetics inspired by musician and entertainer Marshmello are coming to the game later on February 1st at 7 p.m. ET. The skins themselves are joined by several other cosmetics like emotes, back bling, and more, and players even have the chance to vote for the release of a future Marshmello track in Fortnite.

The skins were unveiled on Tuesday in a post on the Fortnite blog alongside the release of the game’s latest update. A preview of the skins was given in the tweet below along with more context on the cosmetics that’ll be added to the Item Shop.

“From the Welcome to the Melloverse Set, available in the Item Shop starting February 1, 2022, at 7 PM ET, party hard as Marsha and suit up as Mello melee master MARSHINOBI,” Epic Games said about the new skins. “If you’re the type to turn things up a notch, switch to the Marsha Outfit’s Toasted Style in the Locker. The Melloverse accessories that match Marsha? Keep the party glowing with the Mella Back Bling (sold with the Outfit) and the Mello Glo Pickaxe.”

Along with those cosmetics, other items being added to the shop include the Shockwave Blades Back Bling, the Shockwave Blade Pickaxe, and the Maximum Bounce Emote.

As for the new track that’ll be added to Fortnite, players can start voting for that here. Two songs will be up for contention with one of them being selected to be added to the game based on how many votes it racks up.

For those who never got the original Marshmello skin when it was available, you’ll soon have your chance once more.

“And don’t worry: Marshmello was sent an invite to the party,” Epic Games said. “The Marshmello Outfit — as well as more items from the classic Marshmello Set — will be back in the Shop starting February 1 at 7 PM ET! Form a Marshmello-y team with Marshmello, Marsha, and MARSHINOBI.”

Fortnite’s new Marshmello cosmetics will come to the Item Shop later on Tuesday.