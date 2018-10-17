Ninja’s ‘Fortnite’ Livestream Gets Cameo From Ellen DeGeneres

Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Ellen DeGeneres teamed up once again with Ellen having a surprise cameo during his Ninja’s livestream.

The two personalities played Fortnite together last week with Ninja making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to teach Ellen how to survive in Epic Games’ battle royale game. After coming on stage to answer her questions about Fortnite and how he became such a popular streamer, Ninja played Fortnite with Ellen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one of Ellen’s more recent clips that was uploaded on Tuesday, the tables were turned with Ninja back in his natural environment as he streamed himself playing Fortnite. Whether you count it as Ellen having a cameo during Ninja’s livestream or Ninja once again having a cameo during Ellen’s show, the video above shows the two together again as Ninja streamed in the background during The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Last week, Ellen tried playing Fortnite with one of the most popular gamers in the world, Tyler Ninja Bevins, in her studio,” the description of the clip above said. “Now, he’s playing the video game from the comfort of his own home, and Ellen surprised his followers on the Twitch livestream by dropping in unexpectedly.”

Over 3 million people watched me learn how to play #Fortnite with @Ninja. So I livestreamed with him on Twitch. I give the people what they want. pic.twitter.com/nLFLTKjxHV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 16, 2018

Ninja’s second appearance on Ellen’s show is just another example of how widely-known both he and Fortnite have become since the game became so successful. Aside from appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ninja has also been featured on the cover of ESPN’s magazine, the first professional gamer to do so. Prior to earning that accolade, Ninja became known to many people who might not be as interested in Fortnite or video games in general after he streamed with Drake on Twitch and formed a squad with the rapper and other celebrities. Those kinds of opportunities combined with his Fortnite skills have made Ninja one of the most well-known Twitch streamers that there is with tens of thousands of people watching him during his streams.

You can catch Ninja’s Fortnite streams here through Twitch and more clips from The Ellen DeGeneres Show can be seen here through the show’s YouTube page.