Fortnite: Nintendo President Responds to Sony Blocking Crossplay

Now that the official Fortnite Nintendo Switch announcement has been made and millions of players are already getting down on their goal for Victory Royale, it’s time to move on to the other important issue: Why does Sony continue to block crossplay? Sony is the only company that continues to push back against the accessibility of platforms, though many were hoping that would change with the Switch announcement. Instead, the company is remaining firm on their more exclusive status. Now, the Nintendo of America President himself, Reggie Fils-Aime, is weighing in.

Reggie did preface his statement to IGN saying that Sony’s decisions are theirs to make, and that they will respect how they choose to please their players. That being said, Nintendo wants to remain vigilant in their play experience and have renewed their commitment to player accessibility.

He told the site, “We embrace working with a developer and enabling them to bring their vision to life,” Fils-Aime mentioned. “And whether that’s Fortnite, whether that’s a number of the other games that have cross-platform play on our console, from a developer standpoint that’s what we want. And we work hard with them to bring that to life.

“What competitors do is their decision to make. We believe being both developer-forward and fan-forward is in the best interest of the game.”

Presently, this is how the cross-platform play works with Epic Games’ Fortnite:

PlayStation 4 PC, Mac, iOS

Xbox One PC, Mac, iOS, and Nintendo Switch



Both the PC camp and Xbox has mentioned they want to work with Sony for this particular game, but Sony has been very clear in the past that they don’t feel cross-platform play is a priority for them “at this time.” With the game arriving on Nintendo Switch, available now, we are still holding out hope that the PlayStation crew will ultimately change their mind.

Fortnite has been smashing records left and right and this Nintendo reveal is only going to continue to build upon that. Maybe with enough pressure from players and the market success, Sony might rethink their stance – at least for Epic Games’ online title. We can dream.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS. The game is also expected to arrive on Android devices this Summer, though we don’t have a set release date at this time.