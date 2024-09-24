Fortnite Adds *NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Dance Following Deadpool & Wolverine

It ain't no lie, Fortnite has just added an epic new emote for Marvel fans. On Monday, Fortnite's official media accounts announced that a "Bye Bye Bye" Emote is officially available in the game's Item Shop. The dance, which was first created for *NSYNC's 2000 hit song "Bye Bye Bye", recently reached a whole new audience thanks to its use in this summer's Deadpool & Wolverine. The emote is currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop for 500 V-bucks.

More specifically, the song was utilized in Deadpool & Wolverine's opening credits sequence, as Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) violently murdered a swath of Time Variance Authority agents with the Adamantium corpse of Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The needle drop helped the song have a resurgence on social media, as well as charting on the Billboard and Spotify charts.

All good battles need choreography



Say bye to your opponents with the Bye Bye Bye Emote – out now: https://t.co/ix7B9rZIqd



🎶: @nsync pic.twitter.com/IeyflakKUJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 24, 2024

What Is the New Marvel Fortnite Season About?

In "Absolute Doom", wielding the ancient power of Pandora's Box, Marvel's armored despot Doctor Doom has transplanted his Latvarian domain to the Battle Royale Island and seized a foothold with his army of loyal henchmen. Once his empowered armor is complete, he'll reap total control. Doctor Doom and his lieutenants must be defeated! Whatever it takes.

Marvel's War Machine, Gwenpool, and the Wakandan royal Shuri join Captain Jones and Peelverine as first on the scene to defend against Doctor Doom and his forces. They'll need all the help they can get!

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.