Logan Co-Writer Says Deadpool & Wolverine Opening Scene Was a “Huge Compliment”

Deadpool & Wolverine has brought plenty of unexpected moments to movie theaters around the world, grossing over $1 billion and creating plenty of memes along the way. The film’s irreverent tone is present from its opening sequence, as Wade Wilson / Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) digs up the skeleton of Logan Howlett / Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in an attempt to prove that he really survived the tragic ending of 2017’s Logan. He then discovers that Logan is, in fact, dead, and utilize his Adamantium bones to fight a horde of TVA agents during the film’s opening credits. In a recent interview with IGN, screenwriter and Logan co-writer Michael Green revealed his reaction to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s homage, revealing that he absolutely was not offended by the film’s subversion of the ending of his film.

“People had warned me ahead of time, ‘Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine]’,” Green revealed. “I’m like, ‘I think I know what’s gonna happen.’ And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far. You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of Logan as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which is a huge compliment! I felt like it was nothing but complimentary.”

“That movie’s such a good time,” Green continued. “I mean, when we saw it in a full theater, people went bananas to everything. It’s great. It’s a great franchise, like, more, please!” he stated, later adding, “You know what I appreciate even more was no Green Lantern jokes because I was partly responsible… You gotta wear it with a badge of honor!”

