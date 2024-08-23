Deadpool & Wolverine: “Bye Bye Bye” Reaches New UK Peak

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to propel *NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” to new heights. This week’s UK Official Streaming Chart sees the 90s classic clocking in at #12. This is a wild ascent for a song that predates this particular chart’s existence by a few decades! Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU romp continues to bring in returns at the box office. But, these kinds of streaming numbers mean they have kept the Y2K wave rolling in popular culture as well. (Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” has also enjoyed the buoying effect of the movie too.) While maybe not every single video on the world’s FYP is of Deadpool doing this iconic dance, there are still a lot of them out there.

Going through some quick numbers helps put this achievement into context. On the U.S. Exclusive Chart, “Bye, Bye, Bye” made it all the way to number 8. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, *NSYNC’s old single ended up at number 45 just a little while ago. (There was never any doubt that it would come close to hitting number 4, the previous high water mark for the song back when it was released.) Still, that 800% increase in sales since Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters is nothing to scoff at. We’re looking at a genuine monoculture moment around the MCU after people had argued that time had passed this franchise by.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first week after release, Deadpool & Wolverine managed to get “Bye, Bye, Bye” into the Spotify Top 20. Shawn Levy himself had to laugh about the development on social media after discovering that kind of sway. It’s been 24 years since *NSYNC decided to light up our lives with a very “of the time”music video for the single. Who would have thought the summer of 2024 would have been a resurgence on this scale?

What Else Happens In Deadpool & Wolverine?

From top left: Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC photographed circa 2000.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Has the song been stuck in your head? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!