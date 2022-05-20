Fortnite Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Skin and How to Get It

Fortnite is adding another Star Wars skin to its vast collection of cosmetics with Epic Games revealing the first look at the new Obi-Wan Kenobi skin this week. This follows a series of leaks and teases from before which suggested that the skin would be coming to the battle royale game, an addition that people probably could've predicted anyway considering how no big TV series or movie seems to be able to stay away from Fortnite nowadays. Fortnite's Obi-Wan Kenobi skin will be joined by a couple of related cosmetics, too, and players have a shot at acquiring those early prior to their release in the game's Item Shop.

Before we get to that, however, you can check out the skin in question below. It's exactly what one might've anticipated: Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite-ified while still wearing his signature browns and tans with his hair brushed back. A couple of other cosmetics and accessories like the Desert Essentials back bling, Obi-Wan's Blade pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor glider, and Obi-Wan's Message emote complete the set to get you ready for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show that's releasing soon.

Claim the high ground in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup starting on Sunday, May 22!



Find out more: https://t.co/tvqXFznZvz pic.twitter.com/EwfcNA1hEx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2022

But as players might've expected based on past crossovers like this one, the skin won't be available right away for people to purchase. It'll come to the Item Shop both as an individual purchase and as part of a bundle on May 26th, but prior to that, you'll have a chance at earning it by participating in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. That takes place on May 22nd, and placing well enough in that competition (which comes complete with returning Star Wars weaponry) will earn you the skin as well as the back bling.

"The road lies before you, but you don't have to walk it alone in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup," Epic Games said about the new skin and its associated Cup event. "Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament on Sunday, May 22, for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup!"

The Cup will take place during a three-hour window on May 22nd during which players can compete in up to 10 games to score as many points as possible. The better you do, the better chance you have at winning one of hundreds of skin + back bling bundles depending on your region.