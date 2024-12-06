New Fortnite Update Already Announced After OG Season 1

Fortnite‘s big OG mode has already proven to be an immense hit after Season 1 released with over a million players taking part in the mode right after it launched. That’s to be expected to a degree seeing how Epic Games said that it’d be a permanent mode with the whole point of Fortnite OG being plays on the nostalgia of past seasons, but it’s also evident that Epic Games isn’t wasting any time with more Fortnite OG content. Another Fortnite OG update has already been announced, an update which should usher in Fortnite OG Season 2 as well.

In-game announcements within the Fortnite OG section of Fortnite confirmed the plans moving forward as players get reacquainted with the new, permanent mode. According to those announcements, an update is going to drop on January 31st which will coincide with the start of Fortnite OG Season 2.

Fortnite OG Season 1 ushers in a wave of nostalgic content.

And considering how this mode is so distinct from the normal Fortnite experience that’ll still be going on alongside Fortnite OG, it also makes sense that Fortnite OG would have its own battle pass to reminisce on past seasons. The first of those passes is now live and can be purchased with V-Bucks, but the second one is already being shown off with none other than the Black Knight skin at the forefront. Epic Games did add one important caveat to the ad for the Fortnite OG Season 2 pass, however: while the passes for Fortnite OG Season 1 and Fortnite OG Season 2 can be bought with V-Bucks, “Future seasons will be real money store purchases,” so plan to shell out on seasons later on.

Fortnite Chapter 1 had 10 different seasons with the last of those titled “Season X” before Epic Games moved onto Chapter 2. What we know so far about the Fortnite OG mode is that it’ll run through each one of the Chapter 1 seasons bringing back old content from those each time, but after that, it’s unclear if the same will be true for Chapter 2 or if Epic Games will adopt a different strategy. One would assume that’d be the case, but Epic Games saying that’s the plan “to start” suggests it might change later.

“To start, Fortnite OG will run through the original initial Seasons of Chapter 1, recreating those early days, right down to loot pool changes and feature introductions,” Epic Games said about the current season. “Seasons in Fortnite OG will be shorter than they are in Battle Royale currently, with Season 1 ending on January 31 at 2 AM ET.”

The Black Knight was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 2 and was the first ever top-tier reward from the battle pass since the battle pass system didn’t exist in Chapter 1 Season 1, so that’s why he’s such a big deal even if he’s not the most visually dazzling skin. Other features implemented in Chapter 2 Season 2 included the Chug Jug and the iconic Tilted Towers POI, so it’ll be interesting to see how Epic Games handles all those moments in Fortnite OG Season 2.