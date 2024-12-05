Fortnite Fans Bash New Spider-Man Skin: “Disappointment of the Year”

Many who were looking forward to the new Spider-Man skins that are set to be added to Fortnite this week have found themselves disappointed with one of the cosmetics, in particular. Upon the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in theaters this past year, a skin for Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 were each brought to Fortnite. These outfits have since been some of the most popular in the entire game, which made Fortnite players that much more excited when leaks indicated this week that Spider-Man Noir, Peter B. Parker, and Spider-Punk from Across the Spider-Verse would all be heading to the Item Shop soon. Now, in advance of these skins formally becoming available, their designs have hit the internet, and the look of Peter B. Parker’s skin is causing some pushback.

Shared by Fortnite insider @ShiinaBR today, early glimpses of these Across the Spider-Verse skins were shown off. All three cosmetics resemble the looks of each character in the Across the Spider-Verse movie, which was largely has fans content. However, the Peter B. Parker outfit is one that a sizable chunk of the Fortnite community is taking issue with.

The reason for this grievance is due to the fact that the default appearance of the Peter B. Parker skin sees him donning a large pink robe over the top of his Spider-Man suit. While this is his same design in Across the Spider-Verse, what Fortnite fans don’t like is that there are no alternate styles to the skin. This means that there aren’t variants of the outfit that allow players to equip Peter’s Spider-Man mask, remove the pink robe entirely, or instead swap into some of the character’s other iconic looks from Into the Spider-Verse.

You can get a look at the skin for yourself here:

What amplifies this frustration tied to the Peter B. Parker skin even further is that Fortnite players have been making it known for years that they want to see a default Spider-Man skin become available to purchase in the Item Shop. The only “standard” or “classic” looking Spider-Man skin that has ever been in Fortnite was featured in the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1. As such, this skin has never been available to buy on its own since Battle Pass skins remain locked to the Battle Passes they were part of. While some hoped that this new skin for Peter B. Parker would be the closest thing to a normal Spidey skin that could be bought in the Item Shop, the outfit’s massive pink robe that cannot be removed instead shoots down these desires.

“So much potential wasted, that design is horrible. What was going through Epic’s mind?” said user JJGG_ on Reddit. “Players who buy it will only see a random character in a pink robe. Can we do something to get him his suit? […] This is very sad and disappointing.”

“I love the other two skins but not gonna lie the bathrobe being the only style is really disappointing,” echoed user Falcond0rf. “I have classic Spider-Man and it’s my most used skin but a classic Peter B. would easily dethrone it for me.”

For now, Epic Games hasn’t responded to these complaints, and it’s likely that it won’t do so once the Across the Spider-Verse skins hit the Item Shop on December 6th. Still, Epic has shown throughout 2024 that it’s willing to take valid criticism into account and make changes to certain cosmetics if needed. While there’s no guarantee that this will happen with this Peter B. Parker outfit, perhaps Epic will take this feedback to heart and will try to update the skin in the future.