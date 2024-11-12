Fortnite OG Confirmed to Return for Good in December

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite OG will officially be returning next month on December 6th. This past week, a high-profile report emerged claiming that Fortnite OG, which is the popular, original version of Fortnite that released in late 2023, would soon be returning. At the time, it seemed as though Epic was planning to reveal this comeback of Fortnite OG at some point in early December, perhaps at The Game Awards. Now, Epic has opted to make this news official rather than wait any longer, although specifics are still sparse.

In a post on social media today, Epic verified that Fortnite OG is indeed coming back. This time around, Fortnite OG won’t be exiting after a period of roughly one month as it did in 2023 and will instead be a fixture in Fortnite permanently. The game mode will join Fortnite on December 6th and will feature the battle royale title’s original map and loop that were synonymous with Chapter 1 Season 1.

“Fortnite OG is back and is here to stay,” Epic wrote on X. “Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6th.”

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.



OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2024

Based on previous reports, it’s said that Epic will cycle through all ten seasons of Fortnite Chapter 1 with Fortnite OG. Epic itself has confirmed that “OG seasons” from Chapter 1 will be coming back but hasn’t explained how it will be rotating through all ten of them over time. These details should come about sooner rather than later, though, especially as December continues to draw closer.

What will be interesting to see with Fortnite OG returning is whether or not it can again bring in massive player numbers. During Fortnite OG’s first run in 2023, it led to Fortnite shattering its all-time player counts as many lapsed fans ended up coming back to the game. Whether or not this will again be the case with Fortnite OG’s second run remains to be seen.

Currently, Fortnite is in the mix of Chapter 2 Remix which is set to run until the end of November. After this time, Fortnite Chapter 6 should then be ushered in, although Epic still hasn’t provided info on what it will entail.