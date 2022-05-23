Fortnite: Pac-Man Collaboration Announced

✖

Pac-Man is set to come to Fortnite, it has been revealed. The Pac-Man franchise is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the original launch of the Pac-Man arcade game, and suspicions were first raised due to the official Fortnite Twitter account congratulating the official Pac-Man Twitter account. It didn't take long for those suspicions to be confirmed, however, as the official Japanese Pac-Man website has since explicitly stated that the two properties will have a crossover in early June.

What that actually looks like remains to be seen. All that's been revealed by the Japanese site and Japanese Twitter account for Pac-Man is an image of the two logos next to each other. The announcement on the Japanese site, which does not yet have an English counterpart but likely will soon, simply states that the collaboration will start on June 2nd. The timing is notable as the next season of Fortnite is expected around that point as well.

While most Fortnite crossovers involve skins and the like from whatever franchise is being added to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game, it sounds as if Pac-Man himself won't be one. The way it's described makes it appear as if images or logos of Pac-Man will be in Fortnite rather than a skin that turns players into a ghost-hungry yellow sphere. What, exactly, that will be remains to be seen, but given the impending launch of the collaboration it seems likely that we will not have to wait long in order to find out just what Epic Games has in store this time.

As noted above, Fortnite's Pac-Man collaboration, whatever it is, is set to happen on or around June 2nd. Fortnite itself is more broadly currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the fact that Pac-Man is coming to Fortnite? What other iconic gaming franchises would you like to see Epic Games team up with in the future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!