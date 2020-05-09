Fortnite Fans Are Divided About Latest Party Royale Concert

The latest Fortnite Party Royale concert featuring Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and Dillon Francis is over -- or at least the initial live show is -- and fans of the free-to-play battle royale game are divided about the event. Unlike the Travis Scott concert, which was unanimously celebrated, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players, plus all of those watching via stream, aren't universally praising Epic Games latest free virtual concert.

Unlike the Travis Scott concert, this event took place within the game's Party Royale mode, which is a new mode added by Epic Games last month that strips the game of all violence and competition in favor of providing a safe space to chill and hang out with friends.

As for the concert itself, many agree Steve Aoki was the highlight of the show, though there's also plenty of praise being dished out to Deadmau5, who closed the proceedings.

That said, unfortunately for many, the concert ran into audio issues. Not only were the mics not working at various points, but the audio was breaking for some when players would emote. This combined with the reduction in production value left some yearning for more.