Fortnite Fans Are Divided About Latest Party Royale Concert

By Tyler Fischer

The latest Fortnite Party Royale concert featuring Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and Dillon Francis is over -- or at least the initial live show is -- and fans of the free-to-play battle royale game are divided about the event. Unlike the Travis Scott concert, which was unanimously celebrated, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players, plus all of those watching via stream, aren't universally praising Epic Games latest free virtual concert.

Unlike the Travis Scott concert, this event took place within the game's Party Royale mode, which is a new mode added by Epic Games last month that strips the game of all violence and competition in favor of providing a safe space to chill and hang out with friends.

As for the concert itself, many agree Steve Aoki was the highlight of the show, though there's also plenty of praise being dished out to Deadmau5, who closed the proceedings.

That said, unfortunately for many, the concert ran into audio issues. Not only were the mics not working at various points, but the audio was breaking for some when players would emote. This combined with the reduction in production value left some yearning for more.

WORST EVENT YET

AUDIO ISSUES

BLAND AND BORING

WHERE WAS KIRBY?

MIC DROP THOUGH

BTS ARMY IS HAPPY

BLEW IT OUT OF THE PARK

BONKERS

0comments

A RARE W FOR THE INTERNET

For more coverage on all things Fortnite -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. What did you think of Fortnite's new concert?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of