Fortnite Fans Are Divided About Latest Party Royale Concert
The latest Fortnite Party Royale concert featuring Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, and Dillon Francis is over -- or at least the initial live show is -- and fans of the free-to-play battle royale game are divided about the event. Unlike the Travis Scott concert, which was unanimously celebrated, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players, plus all of those watching via stream, aren't universally praising Epic Games latest free virtual concert.
Unlike the Travis Scott concert, this event took place within the game's Party Royale mode, which is a new mode added by Epic Games last month that strips the game of all violence and competition in favor of providing a safe space to chill and hang out with friends.
As for the concert itself, many agree Steve Aoki was the highlight of the show, though there's also plenty of praise being dished out to Deadmau5, who closed the proceedings.
That said, unfortunately for many, the concert ran into audio issues. Not only were the mics not working at various points, but the audio was breaking for some when players would emote. This combined with the reduction in production value left some yearning for more.
WORST EVENT YET
This was the worst event by far. I give up on epic games if they come back with trash like this #partyroyale @EpicGames— Sonkei (@SonkeiYT) May 9, 2020
AUDIO ISSUES
Audio keeps cutting out dammit #partyroyale— Steven (@x57even) May 9, 2020
BLAND AND BORING
Worst fortnite event so far. No disrespect to the artists featured, but the event is bland and boring, glitches like audio that’s cutting out, no sound from the concert if people are emoting, overall it just sucks and definitely the worst event.#partyroyale #fortnite pic.twitter.com/FGzsnjNs9B— SuperTails70 (@SuperTails70) May 9, 2020
WHERE WAS KIRBY?
FORTNITE PARTY ROYALE PREMIERE REVIEW 👀— Merl (@Merl) May 9, 2020
- Steve Aoki Carried
- DEADMAU5 was a let down
- Dillon Francis was a bit of a weird vibe
- No Kirby, So I rate 7/10
MIC DROP THOUGH
📰 Steve Aoki played Mic Drop by @BTS_twt at the #PartyRoyale concert #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/nPXfPUQy8j— BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDaily) May 9, 2020
BTS ARMY IS HAPPY
STEVE AOKI IS DOING AN EVENT ON FORTNITE AND HE REALLY SAID THIS IS FOR THE BTS ARMY AND HES PLAYING MIC DROP ALCJSKXJSKSS KING 😭😭🙏🙏🙏💜💜💜 @BTS_twt— Kathy♡⁷ ⟭⟬ ∞ 🍯🌙 (@seiriostae) May 9, 2020
BLEW IT OUT OF THE PARK
Fortnite blew it out the Park again with Party Royale! Steve Aoki and Deadmau5 were awesome!! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/itXvwMfNUl— Quilva (@TheQuilva) May 9, 2020
BONKERS
I am mad I missed any of the previous Fortnite music events, because I don’t listen to any of tonight’s artists but this shit is bonkers and hella fun. #Fortnite #PartyRoyale pic.twitter.com/VcuhCHYtah— Brenden Groom (@begroom) May 9, 2020
A RARE W FOR THE INTERNET
There are some days where I just love the internet and all the creativity within. @Deadmau5 live virtual concert on @Fortnitegame - and of course there’s a synchronised flashmob of dancing gamers. #PartyRoyale pic.twitter.com/GlpysU2Ti6— Danielle Szetho (@mdm_z) May 9, 2020
For more coverage on all things Fortnite -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_. What did you think of Fortnite's new concert?
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.