Fortnite Playground Respawn Issue Fixed

The Playground Mode in Epic Games‘ Fortnite is an awesome way for players to jump in and get creative. The fun mode used to be Limited Time Only, but the player base instantly fell in love with the infinite possibilities that it gave them. Unfortunately earlier this morning there was a pretty big issue regarding respawns, but luckily everything seems to be in working order thanks to the team over at Epic.

The developers over at Epic Games took to their Twitter account to let fans know that they can jump back in the mode any time they’d like. “We discovered an issue in failed respawns in Playgrounds. This has now been resolved. Jump in, create and fight against your friends,” they said in their most recent Twitter post.

For those that may not know:

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. Have fun!”

Mode Details

You’ll have one hour to create, play and train as you wish. Hop in and try out version 1 of Playground!

Drop into the Battle Royale map with a squad of friends for an hour

Friendly Fire is on

Players respawn on death unless killed by the storm

The storm doesn’t start closing in for 55m, and takes 5 minutes to close in

Resources gathered grant 10x the normal rate.

100 Llamas will be spawned on the map

Chests & Ammo Boxes spawn 100% of the time

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. More and more Android devices will come available in the coming weeks as the beta tests for this version continue.

