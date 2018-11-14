‘Fortnite’ Adds “Pop-Up Cup” Feature to Test New Limited Time Modes

Fortnite players now have access to a different type of game mode called “Pop-Up Cups” that let Epic Games experiment with different gameplay settings on a larger scale.

Detailing how the Pop-Up Cups work on Reddit, Epic Games said players can find these game modes within the game client’s “Events” tab. They exist as part of the online tournaments feature, and Epic Games said another way of looking at these game modes is to view them as Limited Time Modes consisting of sizeable changes while still taking place in a competitive environment.

“It’s a way for us to try out different settings in a more competitive environment,” Epic Games said on Reddit. “Make sure you stay updated on the rules for each Pop-Up via the in-game events tab! Think of these ‘Pop-Ups’ as the equivalent of Competitive LTMs where we can try out large adjustments in a more competitive environment. Let us know what you think each time we run a new Pop-Up Cup.”

Following that preview, the patch notes released for the v6.30 update detailed exactly what the first Pop-Up Cup entailed. Consisting of a Solo game mode called the “Scavenger Pop-Up Cup,” the notes reiterated what the point of the experimental modes is while also explaining how the first Pop-Up Cup works.

New Tournament: ‘Scavenger Pop-Up Cup’ (Solo)

Pop-Up Cups are tournaments testing temporary limited time modes. Scavenger will test several gameplay adjustments – reduced material limit, faster material harvesting, and earning health for eliminations. Material Cap: 500 Wood, 500 Brick, 500 Metal Harvesting Rate has been increased by 40% Players gain 50 health when eliminating an opponent. If health is full, players will receive shield.



From the way the Pop-Up Cup events were described, they sound as though they’re essentially acting as a test server for the experimental features Epic Games isn’t quite ready to make live for everyone. Plenty of other games have these types of servers where nerfs, buffs, and features can be tested and redone before being pushed to live servers, and while these temporary LTMs are still taking place within the game itself and don’t appear to be housed in a different server, they still seem to function the same way. This should ensure that players and Epic Games have time to vet new ideas for LTMs before they go live on a larger scale to judge players’ responses and fix anything that needs improving.

Fortnite’s Pop-Up Cup feature is now live following the release of the update.