‘Fortnite’: Quad Launcher Coming Soon

Fortnite is adding a Quad Launcher soon that’ll let players fire up to four rockets, an in-game announcement said.

Epic Games updated the battle royale game’s message of the day to say that the new Quad Launcher weapon is coming to the game soon, likely in the next update that’s planned for this week. An image of the in-game announcement was shared on Reddit and by Fortnite Intel to preview what the Quad Launcher is capable of.

“Quickly fire up to 4 rockets to blanket an area with explosive damage,” the message of the day announcement said.

For those who haven’t played Fortnite Save the World, you may not know that this isn’t the first time that a Quad Launcher has made an appearance in Fortnite. The Save the World version of the game has an item of the same name, though it’s unclear if it’ll have the same effect in the battle royale game. In Save the World, it’s a Legendary weapon, a trait that appears to be consistent in the new version. In the PvE mode, the Quad Launcher fires rockets that explode and cover an area with fire to deal damage to those caught in the area of effect. It launches up to four rockets before needing to reload and has a decidedly different item description than the one seen in the new version, so it’s unknown if it’ll still do fire damage or will instead be a quick way to fire off four rockets in quick succession or at once.

If the item does launch four rockets at once or close enough together to have the same effect, it’ll be a quick way to destroy enemies’ structures. With Rocket Launchers able to blast through walls and other buildings to clear out end-game builds, four rockets at once will have an even more devastating effect assuming the damage isn’t toned down to account for the faster fire rate.

The Quad Launcher could be a part of some Limited Time Mode that Epic Games has planned as well, though that remains to be seen until the new item is added to the game in the next update.