Fortnite Raven Outfit and Feathered Flyer Releasing Tonight (UPDATED)

Updated: Epic Games has updated their time to “coming this weekend.” The time may not be reflected as below, but it will be coming this week.

Earlier this month we reported a leak that had many Fortnite fans excited for alleged cosmetic items on the way. Two of those pieces included the Feathered Flyer glider and the Raven outfit, and the Raven instantly became a hit. Thanks to one Twitter user, we know we’ll be seeing it at midnight UTC time!

You can see the full list of datamined cosmetics that were leaked earlier right here. Given that quite a few of them have come to pass, it’s safe to say it might not be a bad idea to get excited!

Need even more Fortnite goodness? Don’t forget to check out our guide right here to see where all of the newly dropped vending machines are in Battle Royale. It’s the perfect way to get an edge up on the competition, or to set up shop and snipe anyone that comes near! Dealers choice! As far as the latest patch that just dropped:

Vending Machines

Got materials to spare? Spend them at Vending Machines, now found in many locations across the island. Each Vending Machine offers 3 different deals, rarity and items chosen at random.

High Explosives v2 (Battle Royale)

Things are really BOOM-ing in v2 of this explosive mode! Remote Explosives and Guided Missiles added for even more ‘splosions.

Easter Egg Launcher (Save the World)

This is no joke, the Easter Egg Launcher really keeps things egg-splosive!

Vending Machines have been added. These are found in various locations around the map. Each Vending Machine will randomly select a rarity. All items sold will match that rarity. Items found in a Common (white) version will cost 100 materials. Items found in a Uncommon (green) version will cost 200 materials. Items found in a Rare (blue) version will cost 300 materials. Items found in a Epic (purple) version will cost 400 materials. Items found in a Legendary (gold) version will cost 500 materials. Each Vending Machine will sell three items, one for each material type (Wood, Stone, Metal). It will cycle through each of the three items on a short timer. To switch items faster, hit the Vending Machine with your Pickaxe. There is no purchase limit to the items available.

Many weapons now have First Shot Accuracy. Included weapons: Suppressed Submachine Gun Tactical Submachine Gun Pistol Suppressed Pistol Revolver Hand Cannon Assault Rifle Burst Assault Rifle When aiming, standing still, and the weapon has not fired recently, the first shot will be 100% accurate. When this is active, the aim reticle will be completely closed in to indicate this state. Damage fall-off has been adjusted for weapons with First Shot Accuracy. Suppressed Submachine Gun and Tactical Submachine Gun Fall-off begins at 24 meters. Damage reduced to 80% at 35 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 50 meters. Pistol and Suppressed Pistol Fall-off begins at 28 meters. Damage reduced to 85% at 47.5 meters. Damage reduced to 75% at 70 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 250 meters.

