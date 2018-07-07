Fortnite’s Rare Red Knight Skin Returns Soon

The Red Knight, one of Fortnite Battle Royale’s rarer skins, is coming back soon according to a Fortnite teaser.

Red Knight is a skin that players have been asking about in recent months if not because of its looks than because of its rarity. The has appeared several times in the game’s store since it was first released, but the last time that it was buyable with V-Bucks was back in February. Players will once again be able to purchase it soon though with the Fortnite Twitter account sharing an image of the skin with a message that it’ll be returning to the store tomorrow on July 5.

Coming to the Item Shop…tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7LHg80sTKQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 4, 2018

Now that the skin’s officially coming back, most players who have been waiting for it are more than happy to pick it up in the store, but there are those who already have it and seem a bit miffed that it’s returning. Since it’s debut in Season 2, it’s become something of a rarity to see it in a game considering how it hasn’t been buyable for a while, but there was always a chance that it’d come back to the store at a later date. Unlike the Battle Pass items that are available to those who complete the challenges and level up, the Red Knight was never a skin that was locked to any requirements with Epic Games saying in the past that there was a chance it’d make a return in the future.

everyone that thought they had a rare skin pic.twitter.com/FrE9wc2gF9 — dakotaz (@dakotaz) July 4, 2018

The pickaxe that the Red Knight is holding, however, seems less likely to make a return tomorrow with the outfit. That axe is called Axecalibur and was a Battle Pass item as opposed to being an optional purchase within the store. You had to level the Battle Pass up to 35 first, so don’t expect the pickaxe to be in the store tomorrow next to the Red Knight.

Fortnite players had at least an idea that the skin would be coming back during Season 4 though with datamined files revealing the skin’s name not long ago. A pickaxe was titled “Pickaxe-Flintlock-RedKnight” in the files, so perhaps a pickaxe will indeed be available tomorrow.

The Red Knight was available for 2,000 V-Bucks back when it was first released, so you can expect it to return with the same price this time.