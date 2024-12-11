Fortnite Refunds Going Out to Players After FTC Settlement

Fortnite is massively popular with gamers of all ages, and while its many gameplay modes are free-to-play, they offer plenty of paid items and cosmetics. This led Epic Games into hot water with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) thanks to just how easy it is to buy these items, whether or not players actually intended to. After settling in court, Epic Games is sending out settlement payments to over 600,000 players, which means many Fortnite fans might be seeing a bit of cash in the coming days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The primary issue with Fortnite, according to the FTC, is the fact that in-game purchases were a little bit too easy to make. Because cosmetics and other for-sale items could be easily bought with real-life money without the need for an additional layer of confirmation, the lawsuit alleged that Epic essentially tricked people into buying their cosmetics.

Just one of many fun character costumes in fortnite

While some gamers want to know how one “accidentally” buys cosmetics and in-game items, it’s easier than one might think. The buttons used to purchase items were inconsistent between menus and did not always require a second layer of confirmation. That means gamers could easily hit “buy” when they intended to preview an item they were still mulling over, or even when bringing their game back from sleep mode. Timers on items also added a sense of urgency to purchases, potentially pressuring gamers into making decisions they might’ve preferred to mull over.

These aspects of the Fortnite in-game shop have caused the FTC to come for Epic Games once again, after a previous suit related minors playing Fortnite not necessarily having parental permission to throw real-life dollars at the game. This issue also continues to be a part of the FTC’s complaints, as younger gamers can still easily buy cosmetics on their parents’ credit cards without permissions or protections.

How Fortnite Players Know to Expect a Settlement Payout

Now, some players are reporting they’re starting to see those settlement payments trickle in. Epic Games is reportedly paying out over $72 million in settlement funds to impacted players in the United States, and the average payment per player is said to be around $114.

The FTC and Epic Games have begun sending out payments for their "unlawful" practices which tricked consumers into making unwanted purchases



Over $72 million will be paid out pic.twitter.com/C7E00ippzA — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 10, 2024

In this economy, that’s nothing to sneeze at, so players who made in-game purchases while playing Fortnite should keep an eye out for incoming settlement payments. Many players on social media are starting to report receiving their payments, though that doesn’t necessarily mean all impacted parties will get their money on the same day.

Now that payments have started to arrive, some Fortnite fans want to know if they can still apply to be part of the settlement. The answer there is a little bit murky, as the official deadline has passed, but there may be some hope yet.

Currently, the only players will only receive a payout are those who submitted a “valid claim” to the FTC by the October 8, 2024 deadline. That said, those who believe they’re impacted can still submit claims to the FTC, who state they are “still reviewing claims filed after that date” with more information to come.

Since the lawsuit, Epic Games has updated the in-game shop in various ways to comply with the terms. This includes changing how item countdowns are displayed to make expiration dates more transparent and changing language that could be perceived as in-game advertisements direction at minors. So, while players can still opt for plenty of paid Fortnite skins in its various modes, it’s theoretically not so easy to wind up with something without meaning to buy it.