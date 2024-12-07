Marvel Rivals Launches Fortnite Collab Event

Marvel Rivals just launched into the gaming scene after much anticipation and hype from those who had a chance to play the beta. Marvel is a massive property in its own right, and many gamers are no doubt drawn to the new game for the comic-inspired renditions of favorite characters. But just in case that isn’t enough, a few days into its life cycle, this free-to-start game has kicked off its first major collaboration, and they’ve chosen to hit the ground running. The Marvel Rivals x Fortnite Event combines two massive properties, giving dedicated Fortnite fans a reason to see what the new superhero shooter is all about by offering exclusive Marvel-themed rewards.

As is tradition with a major game launch, Marvel Rivals has a few promotions going on to celebrate its December 6th entry into the world. They’ve already given away a free skin for a fan-favorite hero at launch, and players are already taking advantage of assemble codes to refer friends and earn in-game currency. For those trying to recruit their pals for PvP matches, this is a nice extra incentive that just so happens to help the game grow its user base – a real win win.

However, it seems that this isn’t enough to celebrate, and Marvel Rivals is aiming to recruit more fans of shooter games via a collaborative event with Fortnite. Well-known for its massive popularity, Fortnite has continued to enjoy a huge user base since its 2017 release. It has many gaming modes including the original tower defense shooter format and a LEGO Fortnite survival mode, but the Battle Royale PvP mode remains its most widely played. And it’s this all-out player versus player model that makes it similar enough to Marvel Rivals that a collab between the two just makes sense.

The Marvel Rivals x Fortnite Event runs from December 6th, 2024 to January 6th, 2025, and that Multiverse Marvel lore is already being used to explain connecting with other games. After all, why wouldn’t there be a Multiverse where the Avengers are part of Fortnite?

The event rewards players with an exclusive Fortnite item when they complete 10 eligible Marvel Rivals matches. The item in question is a Rivaled Sailor Glider, which leans into the Season 0 icon, Galatca, who fans have noticed is featured in nearly every piece of Marvel Rivals promo thus far. This item is an in-game glider that will let players fly around in style in Fortnite‘s Battle Royale mode.

To redeem the Fortnite reward, players need to log into Marvel Rivals via the Epic Games Store and take part in 10 eligible matches. What are eligible matches? It looks like any game mode aside from the custom game mode will apply. For those not playing on PC, the reward is still available via consoles as long as players sign in with or link an Epic Games account before taking on those 10 Marvel Rivals matches.

For those with zero interest in the Marvel video game universe, the Rivaled Sailer Glider will eventually be available for purchase in the Fortnite in-game shop. The exact date for its wider release is yet to be revealed, but it will likely come some time after the collaboration event ends on January 6th, 2025.