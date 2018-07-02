‘Fortnite’ Dimension Rifts Are Growing and Destroying the Map

The rifts that formed in Fortnite after the rocket launch are growing larger every day, and they appear to be sucking in different parts of the map.

What the rifts mean for the future of Fortnite is unknown, but what players do know is that the cracks are changing. The biggest and most prominent rift is the one that’s directly above the map, the spot where the missile exploded left blue streaks through the sky that splintered off in different directions. With the rifts becoming the new meteors in terms of speculation and attention, it’s no wonder that players have been keeping an eye on them while noticing that the one in the sky is growing in one direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Redditor and Fortnite player Discount_Pringles shared some images on the game’s subreddit for comparison that show different stages of the rift after four minutes, an hour and a half, and a day and a half. The rift is growing, but only in one direction as the streaks extend and curl through the sky.

There are other rifts out there as well that are supposedly getting bigger. Other commenters within the post that contained the images said that the rift that’s appeared outside of the Lonely Lodge is growing larger since it first appeared when the rocket launch happened. As it grows, it’s supposedly taking parts of the map around it and sucking them inside the rift, or at least that’s the running theory that many players are supporting.

from discussion Proof that the fracture is steadily growing. (With time frames).

Questions of whether the areas consumed by the rifts will be replaced with something new and unusual remain to be answered, much like the rest of the questions about the rifts. Much like the meteors that came crashing down on the map and changed the landscape, there are plenty of theories about what the missiles and rifts mean for Fortnite – some of the best theories discussed here. Map changes are ongoing and seem like they’ll continue, though some are holding out for an announcement of an entirely new map that features elements from different dimensions.

Just like with the case of the mysterious meteors, Epic Games isn’t sharing much info on the rifts, so it’s up to players to figure out what’s going to happen for now. If you missed the intense rocket launch, you can see an impressive cinematic of the event here.