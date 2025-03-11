Fortnite Leak Reveals Classic Tomb Raider Skin

A new Lara Croft skin is reportedly coming to Fortnite. While the character has previously appeared in Fortnite, it seems this time around, her appearance will be closer to her design in the early Tomb Raider games. According to Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, the skin will be named “Lara Croft (2000s),” and there will be multiple variants. As of this writing, the actual design itself has not leaked, but @ShiinaBR shared an image from the cover of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, and said that the “design looks identical to the image.” For longtime Lara Croft fans, that should be good news!

In addition to the Lara Croft skin, it appears the collaboration will also include a car skin for both Fortnite and Rocket League. According to leaker @SamLeakss, this skin will be for a new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon coming to both games later this month. That would make sense, given that the character drove the vehicle in the 2003 Tomb Raider movie, which starred Angelina Jolie.

lara croft will apparently have one (or all) of these designs in fortnite

As with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. That having been said, this leak appears to be pretty legitimate. In addition to @ShiinaBR, several other Fortnite leakers have chimed in on the leak, adding some extra validity. If everything pans out, it sounds like the character will be appearing in the game pretty soon. Not only is this good news for fans of the Tomb Raider franchise, but especially for those that missed out on unlocking her in Fortnite several years ago.

Lara Croft appeared in Fortnite all the way back in 2021, through the game’s Battle Pass. Unfortunately, the skin has never been offered again, so anyone that wasn’t playing Fortnite at the time has been out of luck. It appears that this will be a totally different skin than the one offered back then, but it’s hard to say exactly how different it will be until we get a full reveal. With news of Lara Croft’s impending return leaking all over social media, hopefully Epic Games won’t make us wait too long before revealing the skin, and full details about when we can expect to see it.

The Tomb Raider franchise seems to be getting a lot of focus at the moment. Aspyr has made the early games available again in two collections, and there’s a big cross media effort underway to bring back the character. Amazon has announced a new live-action Tomb Raider series that will star Sophie Turner, which will be helmed by Pheobe Waller-Bridge. A new Tomb Raider video game is also in development from Crystal Dynamics, though no information has been revealed at this time.

How do you feel about Lara Croft's return to Fortnite? Did you get her previous skin back in 2021?