New Tomb Raider Game Reportedly Going to Be Revealed Soon

A new, AAA Tomb Raider game is reportedly going to be revealed soon. It has been seven calendar years since the last Tomb Raider game released. This game was Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which wrapped the Survivor Trilogy that began in 2013 with Tomb Raider and continued with 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider. Since then Tomb Raider fans have received Tomb Raider I–III Remastered in 2024, but that is it. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is scheduled to release this year, but that’s all that has been announced on the Tomb Raider front for this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also know, as of 2022, a new Tomb Raider game is being made in Unreal Engine 5 by Crystal Dynamics and published by Amazon Games. There has been no word of this project since its announcement, however, it is presumably the AAA Tomb Raider game in question. The aforementioned report does not make this specific claim though. All that is claimed is that a new and AAA Tomb Raider game will be revealed this year. Unless there are two AAA Tomb Raider games in development though, which is very unlikely, then it is almost certainly this new Unreal Engine 5 project from Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games.

As for when this year the game will be revealed, the report does not say. It only commits to the game being revealed this year. As for the source of the report, it is GamesIndustry contributor Daniel Camilo. This is not a source with a track record to back up the claim, but it is an upgrade on the usual source for rumors like this, which is anonymous leakers on Reddit and 4chan. That said, still take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if the information is accurate, which is not guaranteed, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party — Crystal Dynamics nor Amazon Games — have commented on this new rumor in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does we will update the story accordingly.