Fortnite Rumors Point to Jurassic World: Dominion Crossover

Content based on Jurassic World: Dominion could be coming to Fortnite in the near future. Noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has speculated that a crossover might be coming, basing his assumption on the fact that Epic Games currently has a "HamsterBallV2" vehicle in the works. The leaker also pointed out that rideable animals seem to be coming to the game, and both of those elements would fit well with a Jurassic World theme. The new movie is set to release on June 10th, which is one week after the new season of Fortnite. That would certainly lend some credibility to the theory!

The Tweets from @HYPEX can be found embedded below.

Possible Fortnite x Jurassic World collab?



The new movie releases a week after Season 3 release. And we know that Epic are working on a "HamsterBallV2" (Ballers V2) vehicle, could it be just a big coincidence? pic.twitter.com/rXPeb9ApHI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 11, 2022

In addition to Hamster Ball vehicles, there are lots of other ways Epic Games could capitalize on the film. Raptors were added to the game last year, and we could see them return, alongside other dinosaurs. We could also see skins based on the Jurassic World: Dominion cast, including characters like Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Owen Grady. Unfortunately, all of this is just speculation until we get some kind of confirmation from Epic Games.

Of course, even if we ignore this potential evidence, it still seems quite likely that we'll see some kind of content based on Jurassic World: Dominion added to Fortnite! These days, just about every major film and television release has tie-in content in the game. Over the last few weeks, we've seen new skins based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including one based on Moon Knight, and one based on Scarlet Witch's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With Jurassic World: Dominion's release date just a few weeks away, we should know if this crossover is happening soon, one way or another!

