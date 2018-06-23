Fortnite Is Bringing Back Challenge the Horde

Fortnite’s Challenge the Horde mode is coming back to Save the World soon with some improvements made to create an even better experience.

A wave base defense feature that’s found in the non-Battle Royale version of Fortnite, Challenge the Horde pits players against waves of husks with rewards waiting for you if you can make it far enough. Long-time Save the World players might remember the trailer above for the first Horde Bash event that introduced the game mode. In Epic Games’ latest series of development announcements for Save the World, the post confirmed that Challenge the Horde is coming back in v5.0.

“In v5.0 we’re going to re-introduce “Challenge the Horde,” the announcement said before explaining what the game mode actually is. “It’s a mode focused on getting into combat quickly – drop into a map with a pre-built base and battle against waves of enemies, but with limited time to craft weapons, build structures, and lay traps. Challenge the Horde will be the focus of our v5.0 event, and the primary source of event tickets.”

The game mode is also shipping with better rewards, mini-bosses, a new combat system, and various difficulties to provide extra challenges. Epic Games outlined those changes below while explaining how each improvement will work.

REWORKED DIFFICULTY PROGRESSION

Horde hexes will now unlock based on both Campaign progress and completing previous tiers of Horde combat. This lets you jump into Horde at a difficulty you feel is appropriate, and then push up into higher difficulties of Horde without having to further advance your campaign.

REWORKED COMBAT

Playing a full set of 10 waves was a significant time investment last time around, so we’re looking to shorten the number and length of waves. The Horde map itself is also getting reworked, featuring the new Arid biome, and we’re bringing the four bases closer together.

MINI-BOSSES

We want to integrate Mini-Bosses this time around – Mini-Bosses will start spawning in during higher difficulty encounters at a randomized rate. We also wanted to reduce the randomness of the waves as a whole so you’ll be better prepared before the next wave starts.

NEW REWARDS

We’re adding better rewards! These rewards consist of gold, event tickets, and perk materials and the amount awarded has been increased since the last event.

Epic Games also reminded players that the Save the World game’s first birthday is coming up soon since it entered early access and said that players can expect a special nostalgia-filled anniversary Llama to come with more details planned for the future.