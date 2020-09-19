Fortnite: Save the World on Mac is Shutting Down

✖

Fortnite, the Save the World version, not the Battle Royale game, will be shutting down on Mac devices soon. The end of the game on that platform is the latest development in the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. Epic Games said it’s no longer able to release patches for its games on Mac devices because of the disputes, and as a result of that, the game will be unplayable later this month.

Epic Games announced its plans to shutter Save the World on Mac devices in a post on the game’s site this week. Beginning September 23rd, the developer announced, the game will no longer be playable.

“Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform,” Epic Games said. “Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS.”

If you played Save the World at any point between September 17, 2019, to September 17, 2020, you’ll be getting a refund for whatever edition of the game your purchased and any V-Bucks you may have spent on Llamas on the Mac platform. Save the World Starter Packs are no longer available to purchase as of this week.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite Battle Royale on your Mac devices, you’re in luck. That version of the game is still up and running, but because of the legal situation between the two companies, it won’t be getting anymore updates for the time being. The v13.40 build is the latest update to go live on that platform – the one that added cars to the game – so if you’re playing on a Mac, you’re far behind everyone else that’s been enjoying the current Marvel-themed season and all the updates that have come with it.

Fortnite players have until September 23rd to play Save the World on Mac devices, so get those games in now while you still can if that’s your preferred platform.