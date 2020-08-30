Fortnite Adds Silver Surfer Skin

✖

Epic Games today officially confirmed what had been assumed ever since the new Marvel-themed Chapter 2 - Season 4 of Fortnite launched last week and subsequent datamining efforts revealed the files: Silver Surfer, the former herald of Galactus, has a skin in the video game. In fact, it wasn't just revealed as existing today; the Silver Surfer Set is available to grab right now.

The addition of Silver Surfer, as noted above, isn't exactly surprising. While the new season added Thor, Iron Man, She-Hulk, and more, the narrative of the whole crossover event -- which is in Marvel continuity -- revolves around Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds. As the most-famous herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer was almost a guaranteed presence in whatever Epic Games and Marvel were cooking up.

The servant of Galactus no more, Silver Surfer makes his way to aid those on the Island. Grab the Silver Surfer Set now! pic.twitter.com/FMefXoUUd6 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 30, 2020

Unfortunately, there is currently no firm information on whether the speculated Black Panther or Spider-Man skins could ever make it into the video game. The various odds and ends pointing at them could only be that rather than confirmation of something larger. After all, Marvel is somewhat notorious for long-simmering teases that never really pan out, and there are already plenty of different Marvel-themed skins in the video game even without adding more.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is now available on all platforms except for Apple devices thanks to Epic Games' ongoing legal dispute with Apple over payment methods. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 so far? Are you going to pick up the new Silver Surfer skin? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.