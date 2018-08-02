Fortnite: Search Between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4’s challenges are now live and players are taking to their favourite drop points with fervor in order to earn XP, gain those Battle Stars, and unlock high tier rewards to show other players who is boss. For those taking to the new set of challenges from Epic Games, here’s what you need to know about the “Search between a gas station, soccer pitch, and Stunt Mountain” quest.

Before we get started, let’s take a quick peek at the challenges for this week:

Free Challenges:

Build structures – 0/250

Jump through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Cart or AKT – 0/5

Eliminate Opponents in Dusty Divot – 0/3

Battle Pass:

Deal damage with Sniper Rifle to opponents – 0/500

Search chests in Flush Factory – 0/7

Search between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain – 0/1

Pistol Eliminations – 0/3

In order to complete this specific challenge, you’re going to want to drop in near Pleasant park. The Battle Star in question will be directly south of this particular landing zone. Simply head towards where we highlighted on the map image above and walk up to the Star in order to interact with it.

See? Easy!

It is important to note that the team is doing things a bit differently this go around. Before, only Battle Pass members could partake in the challenges. Now they are spreading the wealth a bit with both Battle Pass and Free Challenges.

Some of these challenges do require a Battle Pass membership, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Available for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices!