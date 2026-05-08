Invincible VS Rumor Details Release Schedule for Upcoming DLC Characters

A new rumor related to Invincible VS has potentially revealed the game’s release schedule for its upcoming DLC fighters. This past week, a substantial leak seemed to divulge an extensive slate of characters that are bound to come to the new Invincible fighting game in 2026 and beyond. And while developer Quarter Up has yet to confirm that this leak is accurate, additional details have now emerged that look to verify its legitimacy.

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According to leaker @multiversusie, Angstrom Levy and Agent Spider will be the final two characters that will round out the Year 1 slate of DLC for Invincible VS. These fighters will be joined by Universa and The Immortal, both of whom have already been confirmed by Skybound Games to be releasing at some point this summer. Angstrom Levy is then reportedly set to be the third DLC fighter and will be added to the game in the fall. Agent Spider will then round out this lineup with his own addition to Invincible VS in winter.

Assuming that this is accurate, it would then set up Invincible VS to add five more DLC characters throughout 2027. Based on the aforementioned leak, these characters would be Damien Darkblood, Oliver Grayson, Dinosaurus, the Mauler Twins, and Volcanikka. The order in which these fighters might be brought to Invincible VS in 2027 is currently unknown, but the fact that all of these characters have been mentioned within the metadata for the game seems to verify that these are indeed going to be released at some point.

Outside of these new DLC fighters, Quarter Up is also planning to continue improving Invincible VS with a variety of free updates. In fact, the game’s first post-launch patch dropped earlier this week and made some important fixes to certain fighters. A larger balance update of this nature is planned to roll out at some point in the weeks to come, which should greatly shift the meta of Invincible VS at that time.

Invincible VS is available to play now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A version of the game for Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t currently known to be in the works, but if that changes, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.

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