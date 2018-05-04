Fortnite Adds Nitelite Skin, Available Now

Fortnite Season 4 is off to a killer start with week 1 challenges, hidden lairs scattered about the map, and giant crators giving players the gift of anti-cravity. With the new season comes a lot ‘new’ for the game, including different ways to let your toon shine. In this case, literally!

Don’t forget to grab your neon-lovin’ duo in the item shop before they are rotated out! The ravers-in-arms are available now for 800 V-bucks each and they are here to ‘brite’n up the gameplay experience a little bit!

There were a ton of new cosmetic items and emotes leaked just this week, though some of them were recently confirmed for Battle Pass owners. You can see all of them for yourself right here, including my favourite available now!

As for what’s new in the game, you can see the full (and they are huge) patch notes right here, with a highlight below:

Battle Royale

BRACE FOR IMPACT! NEW MAP UPDATE



Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

HOP ROCKS

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash when using radial menus.

Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope.

Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures.

Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect

Season 4 begins now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS Fortnite players!