Fortnite Introduces Sprays With Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 has been live for just under two days and already players are finding hidden villain layers, enjoying those new anti-gravity hop rocks, and exploring the damage that the meteors left behind. Don’t even get us started on all of the news skins and cosmetic options … Epic Games really did a great job with the latest season thus far and we’re really interested in seeing what else they have up their sleeves.

One of the latest additions to the game may seem like “no big deal,” but Overwatch players know what’s up. In the latest Battle Pass trailer for the game, Epic Games officially debuted all of their different sprays players can use in-game, because why not add insult to injury by tagging your victims while you horde that sweet, sweet loot?

Videos by ComicBook.com

They don’t offer in-game perks or anything like that, they’re just a colourful way to express yourself in a title that really just doesn’t take itself too seriously. And that’s not a bad thing! Sometimes, you just want to unwind and have a good time with buds and that’s exactly what Fortnite has to offer. There’s challenge, there’s an objective, but there is also just having fun playing a game that’s meant for just that. It’s pretty rad, and the record-breaking numbers of players supports that I’m not alone in that sentiment.

The latest update bringing in the new season is also live, and it is (understandably) huge. You can read the full patch notes right here, with a simple breakdown below:

Battle Royale

New Map Update

Shards of the comet have crashed! Many locations have been transformed by its impact. Discover all new points of interest, or find your favorite landing spot changed.

Hop Rocks

The comet has left a scar on the island… Visit the crater and you’ll find glowing rocks all around.

Consume them and lift off with low gravity!

Save the World

Blockbuster Event – Part 1: Origin Story



Join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes!

Loot Drops

Defeat the Husks, get loot! Enemies now have a chance to drop building materials, crafting ingredients, ammo and in some cases schematics when eliminated.

More General

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode. They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.



Bug Fixes