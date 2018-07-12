Fortnite Battle Royale Has Portals Now, Here’s What Happens When You Step in One

Fortnite Season 5 is here, and there are some major map changes you guys are going to have to get used to. One of the biggest additions to the map are these wonky rifts, which are opening up and swallowing people whole. These rifts are acting like portals, taking you from one place and spitting you out in another place. It can be fun, but it can be dangerous! This is what it looks like when you travel through one of these Fortnite portal rifts:

As you can see things didn’t turn out so well for Jonna. She was in control of the shopping cart at the time, and after exiting the portal and falling for a bit, she was downed. You’ll notice that her friend came over quickly to revive her. But wait: he traveled through the portal as well. Was he immune to the fall damage?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s what it looks like. Apparently if you step through a portal on your own, you will not be damaged by the fall. Here’s another look at the exact same experiment, but from the other point of view. Notice how Hutch falls on his own, with no shopping cart, and lands like a cat:

These rifts are spread all across the map now, and they’re still a relative mystery. We have very minimal patch notes to learn from. The only tell us to “test your courage and step through a Rift. You’re in for a wild ride.” Thanks guys. How about the dirty details on fall damage and how that works! It’s more fun to figure that out by trial and error, I suppose, or else watch others do it for you on Twitch!

Needless to say, the reactions have been priceless, and the portals have already taken so many player by surprise.

Prolly gonna teleport you to the old map model or somethin like that — Vince Falbo (@FalboVince) July 12, 2018

Wouuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu oh my godddd — ZzBinhozZ (@ypayerv5880) July 12, 2018

We want to hear your portal rift stories! Have you captured a hilarious or shocking moment stepping through a rift and ending up somewhere else? Have you scored any crazy kills or else lost the game because of one of these rifts? Leave a comment below telling your story, or share you footage with us on Twitter or Facebook!