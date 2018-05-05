Fortnite Skin Concept Has Us Ready for Summer

Fortnite fans have definitely proven that they’ve got an impressive creative streak. From incredibly detailed videos made using the Replay feature, to creative fan concepts to better the game. Sometimes, like with this skin concept, it’s a simple mock-up of the different outfits players would like to see in their dream match. This latest design is not only colourfully fun, but has us itching for that Summertime fun.

Reddit user ’39dap’ recently posted up their own design for Fortnite called ‘Splash Zone.’ With a set of outfit skins, fully equipped with socks and sandals, there is also a ‘Sand Spade’ pickaxe, a ‘Quack-Pack’ back bling (giggles), a ‘Beach Towel’ glider, and a few other festive additions. It’s kind of perfect and now seeing the male avatar with swimming flippers on, I kind of want to see that in a shootout for that coveted Victory Royale.

Epic Games definitely doesn’t take the title too seriously and that is a part of its charm! With dinosaur onesies, neon raver costumes, and tons of other playful cosmetics, the easy-going vibe definitely rivals that of the hyperrealistic PUBG in the Battle Royale genre, which does contribute to why Fortnite is considered the competition to beat with other publishers, including Activision.

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there is even a giant tomato head) to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture. It’s because of this that fans are given a free playing ground to let their creativity soar. Who knows? Some of these impressive skin designs could eventually make it into the game. We now have an “Orange Shirt Kid” emote, anything is possible at this point.

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.